Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

