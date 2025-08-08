Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25,440.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 12,968.4% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $273,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KSEP opened at $25.66 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (KSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.