Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares during the last quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 657,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $131.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

