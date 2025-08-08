Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 61.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:BJUN opened at $44.41 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

