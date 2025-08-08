Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

