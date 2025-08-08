Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

