Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,178.08. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $6,209,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,186.02. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,704 shares of company stock valued at $40,644,035. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $51.05 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

