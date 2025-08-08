Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

