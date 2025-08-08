HC Wainwright Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $21.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COGT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

In other Cogent Biosciences news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 2,777,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,030,762. The trade was a 44.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,283,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

