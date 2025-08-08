Head to Head Contrast: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) versus South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 18.59% 12.27% 1.26% National Bank 20.02% 9.44% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and National Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $288.97 million 2.02 $49.72 million $3.20 11.25 National Bank $599.50 million 2.29 $118.82 million $3.10 11.65

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. South Plains Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. National Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus price target of $44.6667, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Summary

National Bank beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support small businesses and entrepreneurs; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Texas. It also operates ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

