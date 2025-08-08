Head to Head Review: Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) vs. Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Croda International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Croda International and Element Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 2 1 0 1 2.00 Element Solutions 0 1 8 1 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Element Solutions has a consensus target price of $27.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Element Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Croda International.

Croda International has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Element Solutions pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Croda International and Element Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.08 billion 2.33 $202.55 million N/A N/A Element Solutions $2.46 billion 2.32 $244.20 million $1.00 23.60

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Element Solutions 9.66% 14.14% 7.17%

Summary

Element Solutions beats Croda International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

