Head-To-Head Review: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) vs. Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -7.37% 2.20% 1.00% Katapult -12.21% N/A -32.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jamf and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00 Katapult 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Katapult has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.19%. Given Katapult’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than Jamf.

Jamf has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jamf and Katapult”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $627.40 million 1.54 -$68.46 million ($0.38) -19.29 Katapult $254.08 million 0.23 -$25.92 million ($7.01) -1.84

Katapult has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Katapult, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Katapult shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jamf beats Katapult on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Business Plan, a Apple solution that automates the lifecycle of Apple devices, including device deployment, identity and access, management, and security; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Executive Threat Protection, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry; Jamf's education apps empower teachers, parents, and students to control, manage, and secure devices inside and outside of the classroom. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers. It also offers Katapult Pay, a one-time use virtual card technology that makes lease purchasing and transactions. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

