Head-To-Head Survey: AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) vs. Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Volatility and Risk

AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Ocean Power Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $5.86 million 15.45 -$27.48 million ($0.17) -3.00

Profitability

AltC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocean Power Technologies.

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50% Ocean Power Technologies -304.91% -97.03% -72.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AltC Acquisition beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.