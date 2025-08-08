Head to Head Survey: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) vs. B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Global and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 5 2 0 2.13 B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.2571, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than B Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Global and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77% B Communications 0.82% 16.29% 2.71%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and B Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.87 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.12 B Communications $2.40 billion 0.33 $29.19 million $0.19 39.47

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Global beats B Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About B Communications

(Get Free Report)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.