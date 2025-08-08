Helios Technologies’ (HLIO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.28. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

