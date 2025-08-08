Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $61.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hinge Health traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 630681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

HNGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hinge Health Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $346,000.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

