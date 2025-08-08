Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 82,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 135.5% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 62,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

