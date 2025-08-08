Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,580. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hiscox traded as high as GBX 1,454 ($19.55) and last traded at GBX 1,379 ($18.54). Approximately 3,353,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,972,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($16.94).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.63) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,125 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,280.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,185.02.

Hiscox declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

