Home Improvement Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 6th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Masco are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in the renovation, repair and maintenance of residential properties. They include home‐center retailers, building‐materials suppliers, fixture and appliance manufacturers, and firms offering remodeling or installation services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending on housing upgrades and seasonal renovation trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $103.39. 14,493,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,115,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $387.29. 1,591,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,787. The firm has a market cap of $385.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $239.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,057. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,363. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. 1,217,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Masco has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

