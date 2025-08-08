Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 55855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,113.40. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,259.65. This represents a 31.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,975 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $4,209,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

