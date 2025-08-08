Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,657 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,072,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,500,000 after buying an additional 413,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,810,000 after buying an additional 261,742 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after buying an additional 1,107,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,674,000 after buying an additional 634,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

HRL opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

