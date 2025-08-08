Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $181.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

