Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

