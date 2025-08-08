Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.3333.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.