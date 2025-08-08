ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBRX. Piper Sandler raised ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

