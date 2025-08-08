Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA IAUG opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $29.63.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1.

