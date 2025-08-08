Insider Buying: CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases 132 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £304.92 ($410.06).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, David Fineberg sold 8,155 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.23), for a total value of £19,572 ($26,320.60).

On Tuesday, July 22nd, David Fineberg sold 46,688 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.23), for a total value of £112,051.20 ($150,687.47).

On Monday, July 14th, David Fineberg sold 15,233 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.25), for a total value of £36,863.86 ($49,574.85).

On Monday, July 7th, David Fineberg bought 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £297.36 ($399.89).

On Thursday, June 19th, David Fineberg sold 64,110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.34), for a total value of £158,992.80 ($213,814.95).

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43), for a total value of £89,849.25 ($120,830.08).

On Monday, June 16th, David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44), for a total value of £1,676.80 ($2,254.98).

On Thursday, June 5th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($403.55).

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.4%

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.40 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

