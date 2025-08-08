Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insmed by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,773,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,357,000 after purchasing an additional 593,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,867.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 593,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,470 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,630.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,767 shares of company stock valued at $54,625,108. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insmed from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

