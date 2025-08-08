Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given a $230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $10,681,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.