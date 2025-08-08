Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.6250.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IART shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 113,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $8,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $984.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $415.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

