IREN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 163,985 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately62% compared to the typical volume of 101,018 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.
IREN stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $21.54.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
