iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,519,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4318 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.