iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISCG opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

