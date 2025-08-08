iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stake Lowered by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 135,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

