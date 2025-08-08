Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Trading Up 14.3% After Earnings Beat

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.93. 904,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,360,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.99 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Janus International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 336.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

