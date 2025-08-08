JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 10.7% Following Weak Earnings

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 2,794,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,048,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 price target on JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $2,163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,371,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,613,180.36. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,915. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,338 shares of company stock worth $11,050,150 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after buying an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

