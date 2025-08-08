JMP Securities Boosts FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target to $205.00

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

FTAI stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The business had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

