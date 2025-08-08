JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $102,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
