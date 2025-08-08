JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $102,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.