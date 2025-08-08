Jonathan Murphy Acquires 663 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 663 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £324.87 ($436.89).

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 607 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £303.50 ($408.15).

AGR stock opened at GBX 48.98 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.54. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 35.24 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 50.95 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Assura ( LON:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Assura had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assura Plc will post 3.5830389 EPS for the current year.

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

