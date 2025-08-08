Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JLL opened at $274.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

