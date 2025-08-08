JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $52.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 890,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $50,847.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 222,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,353.84. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,166 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in Toast by 3.6% in the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in Toast by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.