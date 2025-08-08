JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 303

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 309 ($4.16) to GBX 303 ($4.07) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

LON SPI opened at GBX 213 ($2.86) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £855.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Healthcare Group will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

