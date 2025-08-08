Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRMN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karman from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Karman Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Karman stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.30.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 740,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,302,189. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Willis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 974,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,760,741. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,996,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the second quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karman during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karman by 162.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,770,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the second quarter worth about $6,245,000.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

