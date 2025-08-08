KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in KBR by 146.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KBR by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

