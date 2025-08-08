Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

AMZN stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

