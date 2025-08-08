Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.3333.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kestra Medical Technologies

Shares of KMTS opened at $14.75 on Friday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMTS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $13,716,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,869,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,968,000.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

