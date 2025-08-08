Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,419,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Kinross Gold by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,947,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,510,000 after buying an additional 1,819,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

NYSE KGC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

