Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,831,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,324,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.22.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.70. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $207.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.45.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

