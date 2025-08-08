Leslie Rans Sells 500 Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Rans sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($16.69), for a total value of £6,205 ($8,344.54).
Ocean Wilsons Stock Down 1.8%
LON OCN opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £487.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,640 ($22.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,435.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,373.70.
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile
