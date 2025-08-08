Leslie Rans Sells 500 Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Rans sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($16.69), for a total value of £6,205 ($8,344.54).

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

Ocean Wilsons Stock Down 1.8%

LON OCN opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £487.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,640 ($22.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,435.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,373.70.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.