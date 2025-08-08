Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £24,400 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider Chris Vogelzang acquired 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($32,813.34).

LLOY opened at GBX 80.48 ($1.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.89. The company has a market capitalization of £48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52.44 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 83.92 ($1.13).

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 79 ($1.06) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 74 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.28) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 77 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.20 ($1.04).

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

